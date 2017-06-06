Police: Massage therapist murdered in Denham Springs

A Denham Springs man is in jail for the murder of a massage therapist.

The body of a missing Livingston Parish woman was found Monday at a residence in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say Kayla Ann Denham, 24, worked as a massage therapist and was scheduled to meet a client at a home located at 30709 Dunn Road in Denham Springs.

Friends and family of Denham became worried after she failed to return home and calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

Police say Denham had previously given her boyfriend the address to the client's home. When he couldn’t get in touch with her, he went to the location, but did not see her car.

The boyfriend went back later and noticed a gravel road near the residence that led into a nearby wooded area. He spotted her vehicle in the wooded area and contacted police around 5 p.m. Monday.

Several individuals were questioned and a search warrant was obtained. Law enforcement discovered her body on the property.

Police arrested Christopher Landry, 44, for the murder. He is charged with 2nd degree murder and obstruction of justice. .

The coroner has not released a cause of death.

Landry is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $175,000.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.