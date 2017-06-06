Police: Massage therapist murdered in Denham Springs

Four veterans received the French Medal of Honor medal at a ceremony at the National World War II Museum.more>>
The body of a missing Livingston Parish woman was found Monday at a residence in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say Kayla Ann Denham, 24, worked as a massage therapist and was scheduled to meet a client at a home located at 30709 Dunn Road in Denham Springs. Friends and family of Denham’s became worried after she failed to return home and calls to her cellphone went unanswered. Police located Denham’s ve...more>>
NOPD officers arrest five individuals on various charges including occupying a stolen vehicle, possessing illegal guns and drugs.more>>
Mid-City residents are pushing for new crime fighting strategies after a mass shooting in their neighborhood. A shooting that claimed three lives, including a St. Augustine alum and left two more injured. It happened on the most violent day in New Orleans this year. The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Monday night just two blocks from the scene, residents packed a local business to discuss the fallout. The event, hosted by the Mid-City Tulane Banks Neighborhood Associati...more>>
It's official. Andy Cannizzaro's return to Alex Box Stadium will be in a Super Regional. Let the drama begin.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.more>>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.more>>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.more>>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.more>>
The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.more>>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.more>>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.more>>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.more>>
