World War II museum previews newest exhibit

The World War II Museum opens its newest exhibit this weekend called the Arsenal of Democracy.

The exhibit features a look into the Homefront during wartime, including a recreation of a 1940s kitchen, a life-size jeep chassis under construction, a remembrance of Japanese internment, a nod to the first African-American member of the Marines, and an exhibit dedicated to the Manhattan Project.

The exhibit opens Saturday, June 10th at noon.

