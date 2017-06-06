Louisiana ranks near bottom in economic health

Louisiana has one of the worst economies in America, according to a report from WalletHub.

The key data used in the report was economic activity, economic health and innovation potential.

West Virginia finished last in the study. Washington had the best state economy, the report said.

Louisiana was tied with Texas and Washington when it comes to most exports per capita. The state ranked near the bottom (47) in unemployment.

See the full study here.

