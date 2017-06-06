Cold front to bring lower humidity, lots of sunshine

A sluggish area of low pressure will finally move out of the area by Wednesday morning. In its wake, a cold front will sweep across the area bringing much drier weather and lower humidity.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Thursday through Saturday with pleasant overnight lows in the 60s and around 70 near the water. There might even be a reading or two in the upper 50s north of the lake!

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as gulf moisture increases across the area. Next week will feature an early summer pattern of daily showers and storms with humidity making a likely permanent comeback.

