Commander's Palace customers robbed at gunpoint a block from restaurant

Ryan Stivers walks his dog past Fourth and Coliseum every day, but he was shocked to hear what happened on this corner Monday night.

“I’m pretty surprised. This is probably one of the safest neighborhoods that I know of,” says Ryan Stivers.

The Garden District Security District says they were flagged down just after 11 p.m. Monday by the security officer at Commander’s Palace at Washington and Coliseum.

They say two men and two women were robbed at gunpoint a block away. The four victims were customers at Commander’s Palace.

“You know, at night time, there’s a lot of traffic because we’re only a block away from Commander’s Palace, so people are walking to and from their cars,” says Stivers.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad,” says John Fischbach.

According to the Security District, the gunman jumped out of a black Tahoe, parked at the corner of Fourth and Coliseum. They say the man had a black bandana covering his face when he pulled out a silver handgun with an extended magazine and demanded their belongings.

“This corner is pretty well lit, so it’s pretty brazen for this to happen in this neighborhood, but it’s part of the bigger problem across the city that needs to be addressed,” says Jim Wood.

The victims handed over their wallets, purses, cell phones and watches.

“It’s frustrating especially since this area gets so many tourists. I mean, at what point are the tourists going to stop coming to the city because they’re afraid for their safety,” says Wood.

People who live in the Garden District worry about the future of their neighborhood and the city as a whole.

“It’s not good for anybody. It’s not good for the neighborhood, although we have private patrols. It’s not good for Commander’s Palace, and it’s not good for the kids who are doing this,” says John Fischbach.

“As usual our local police force is understaffed and probably over whelmed so like most places in the city, you don’t feel like there’s adequate policing,” says Wood.

Some we talked to, now worry about their safety.

“What is remarkable is the level of crime in this surrounding area. I mean it’s almost like they’ve discovered a hunting ground,” says Wood.

The NOPD is now investigating the armed robbery. It’s one of 21 armed robberies that happened across New Orleans since Friday.

