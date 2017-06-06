Commander's Palace customers robbed at gunpoint a block from restaurant

National headlines blare news about the decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Major chains have announced scores of closures in some cases and that is affecting the number of retail jobs. Still, a local mall is bucking the negative trend.more>>
The victims handed over their wallets, purses, cell phones and watches.more>>
The National World War II Museum honored a dwindling number of D-Day veterans Tuesday, on the anniversary of the invasion which led to the end of World War II.more>>
The World War II Museum opens its newest exhibit this weekend called the Arsenal of Democracy.more>>
A sluggish area of low pressure will finally move out of the area by Wednesday morning. In its wake, a cold front will sweep across the area bringing much drier weather and lower humidity.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.more>>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.more>>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.more>>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.more>>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.more>>
