Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana State Capitol

In the 1930's, a Louisiana skyscraper reflected the style of America's tallest buildings. The State Capitol opened in 1932, a year after the Empire State Building. It was the vision of Governor Huey Long, who's bronze figure stands squarely in font of the towering structure.more>>
In the 1930's, a Louisiana skyscraper reflected the style of America's tallest buildings. The State Capitol opened in 1932, a year after the Empire State Building. It was the vision of Governor Huey Long, who's bronze figure stands squarely in font of the towering structure.more>>
National headlines blare news about the decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Major chains have announced scores of closures in some cases and that is affecting the number of retail jobs. Still, a local mall is bucking the negative trend.more>>
National headlines blare news about the decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Major chains have announced scores of closures in some cases and that is affecting the number of retail jobs. Still, a local mall is bucking the negative trend.more>>
The victims handed over their wallets, purses, cell phones and watches.more>>
The victims handed over their wallets, purses, cell phones and watches.more>>
The National World War II Museum honored a dwindling number of D-Day veterans Tuesday, on the anniversary of the invasion which led to the end of World War II.more>>
The National World War II Museum honored a dwindling number of D-Day veterans Tuesday, on the anniversary of the invasion which led to the end of World War II.more>>
The World War II Museum opens its newest exhibit this weekend called the Arsenal of Democracy.more>>
The World War II Museum opens its newest exhibit this weekend called the Arsenal of Democracy.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.more>>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.more>>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.more>>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.more>>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.more>>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.more>>
This story may lead to a long conversation with your teenagers. If your child has a...more>>
This story may lead to a long conversation with your teenagers.more>>
Doctors knew baby Carleigh had gestational diabetes, so would be a little bit large.more>>
Doctors knew baby Carleigh had gestational diabetes, so would be a little bit large.more>>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.more>>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.more>>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.more>>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.more>>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.more>>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.more>>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.more>>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.more>>