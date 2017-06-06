Louisiana massage therapist murdered during morning appointment

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.more>>
Residents argue parish officials and employees are purposely withholding information about its failing water meter registers and overcharging them, but the parish president denies that claim and said residents are being under charged more often than not.more>>
Residents argue parish officials and employees are purposely withholding information about its failing water meter registers and overcharging them, but the parish president denies that claim and said residents are being under charged more often than not.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
In the 1930's, a Louisiana skyscraper reflected the style of America's tallest buildings. The State Capitol opened in 1932, a year after the Empire State Building. It was the vision of Governor Huey Long, who's bronze figure stands squarely in font of the towering structure.more>>
In the 1930's, a Louisiana skyscraper reflected the style of America's tallest buildings. The State Capitol opened in 1932, a year after the Empire State Building. It was the vision of Governor Huey Long, who's bronze figure stands squarely in font of the towering structure.more>>
National headlines blare news about the decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Major chains have announced scores of closures in some cases and that is affecting the number of retail jobs. Still, a local mall is bucking the negative trend.more>>
National headlines blare news about the decline of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Major chains have announced scores of closures in some cases and that is affecting the number of retail jobs. Still, a local mall is bucking the negative trend.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.more>>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.more>>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.more>>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.more>>
The Hattiesburg mayoral election has been called.more>>
The Hattiesburg mayoral election has been called.more>>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.more>>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>