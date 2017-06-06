Metairie man charged with receipt of child pornography



Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.



If convicted, Lister faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Lister also faces the possibility he'll be required to register as a sex offender.



This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.



Acting U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the Indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

