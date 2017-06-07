Two winners score big in Mega Millions drawing

At least two lucky lottery players in the metro New Orleans area scored big in Tuesday night drawings.

A Mega Millions ticket matched five white balls for a prize of $1 million.

That ticket was sold in the 4600 block of General Degaulle Drive in New Orleans.

Another Mega Millions player matched four white balls and the Mega Ball for a jackpot of $5,000.

That ticket was sold at the Clearview Parkway Shell

in the 4400 block of Clearview Parkway.

The winners have not yet come forward to be identified.

