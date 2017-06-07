Your Weather Authority: Rain moves out, cooler temperatures move in

After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.

Northerly winds will usher in drier air and plenty of sunshine today. Highs will climb into the mid-80s.

Expect a pleasant feel Thursday morning as clear skies allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s on the north shore and upper 60s on the south shore.

Some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain may see temperature readings in the 50s.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as Gulf moisture increases across the area.

Next week will feature an early summer pattern of daily showers and storms with humidity making a likely permanent return.

