Doctors' reports say man accused of killing Jefferson Parish deputy found competent to stand trial

New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.more>>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.more>>
Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations of Jerman Neveaux,more>>
Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations of Jerman Neveaux,more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
At least two lucky lottery players in the metro New Orleans area scored big in Tuesday night drawings.more>>
At least two lucky lottery players in the metro New Orleans area scored big in Tuesday night drawings.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.more>>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.more>>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.more>>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.more>>
As the deputy was asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the car began to move, dragging the deputy about 10 feet.more>>
As the deputy was asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, the car began to move, dragging the deputy about 10 feet.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.more>>
The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.more>>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.more>>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.more>>
Georgetown County law enforcement is cautioning residents to be on guard against credit card skimmers.more>>
Georgetown County law enforcement is cautioning residents to be on guard against credit card skimmers.more>>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.more>>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.more>>