Sanity hearing set for man accused of killing Jefferson Parish deputy

Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations of Jerman Neveaux,more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
At least two lucky lottery players in the metro New Orleans area scored big in Tuesday night drawings.more>>
Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Brian Lister, age 41, of Metairie, was charged in a one-count Indictment with receipt of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.more>>
Residents argue parish officials and employees are purposely withholding information about its failing water meter registers and overcharging them, but the parish president denies that claim and said residents are being under charged more often than not.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.more>>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.more>>
A deadly train versus car crash in Yazoo City has officials reminding drivers about railroad crossing dangers The accident happened near Jerry Clower Boulevard and Grand Avenue Monday night.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
A black bear became a social media star after breaking into an apartment and stopping to pound out a chord on a piano.more>>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.more>>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.more>>
Six-year-old child confirmed dead in West Columbia house fire.more>>
