Sanity hearing set for man accused of killing Jefferson Parish deputy

The JPSO released a new booking photo of Jerman Neveaux, 19 (Souce: JPSO)

The man accused of killing a Jefferson Parish deputy last summer is due in court Wednesday morning for a sanity hearing.

Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations ordered in the case.

Jerman Neveaux, who is accused of shooting and killing Deputy David Michel during a traffic stop.

Two months ago, Judge Cornelius Regan ordered Neveaux to undergo forensic evaluation after he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Regan ordered both a psychologist and psychiatrist evaluate Neveaux.

Investigators say Neveaux shot and killed Michel while he was making a pedestrian stop on Neveaux near Manhattan Boulevard on the West Bank.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Neveaux shot Michel in cold blood, saying he was shot at least twice in the back.

Despite the insanity plea, Neveaux's attorneys now say he never tried to pull the trigger.

“We always maintained that our client did not intentionally shoot the officers, and then the gun went off,” said Martin Regan.

Normand disputes that argument.

“When Neveaux shot deputy Michel the first time that he actually grabbed Michel with his left hand, first by the hair, and then by the neck, while Michel is trying to crawl away and fired the second and third shot in his back,” Normand said.

Results of the forensic evaluations should be detailed in court this morning.

