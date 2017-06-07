9 arrested, including 7 kids, for armed robberies and carjackings in New Orleans

New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.

Chief Michael Harrison said second district officers arrested four people linked to five armed robberies, including two juveniles. Police say they were also responsible for four carjackings in that district.

Officers recovered three handguns and a BB gun.

The two adults arrested were identified as brothers - Renell and Roland Fields.

Police are still searching for two other suspects.

In the first district, police arrested four juveniles for five armed robberies.

"We told you we would catch you, now we've delivered on our promise," Harrison said.

To put this in perspective, police investigated 23 on the robberies across New Orleans since last Friday. Harrison renewed his commitment Wednesday to catch those responsible for committing these brazen crimes.

Police did not identify the juveniles arrested in the investigation.

