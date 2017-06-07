Man on motor scooter dies after colliding with SUV

A 22-year-old man riding a motor scooter died Wednesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of David Drive and Trenton Street in Metairie.

Police say a Toyota 4Runner and small motor scooter had collided in the intersection. The crash resulted in the driver of the motor scooter to be ejected from the scooter. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim is a Hispanic male who is believed to be a resident of Metairie. The 4Runner was being driven by a female from Metairie. She was uninjured.

The intersection is currently closed and will remain so as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.