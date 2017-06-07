Man on motor scooter dies after colliding with SUV

Corn was growing wild in Louisiana when the Acadians arrived in 1755. The people quickly married the flavor of Louisiana seafood to the sweet corn, creating delicious dishes such as this bisque. Here, a little “R’evolutionary” twist was added for those who feel adventurous.more>>
Corn was growing wild in Louisiana when the Acadians arrived in 1755. The people quickly married the flavor of Louisiana seafood to the sweet corn, creating delicious dishes such as this bisque. Here, a little “R’evolutionary” twist was added for those who feel adventurous.more>>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.more>>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.more>>
A 22-year-old man riding a motor scooter died Wednesday when he collided with an SUV in Metairie.more>>
A 22-year-old man riding a motor scooter died Wednesday when he collided with an SUV in Metairie.more>>
Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations of Jerman Neveaux,more>>
Prosecutors and the defense team will learn the results of mental health evaluations of Jerman Neveaux,more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
After more than a week of daily rain, a cold front moved through overnight and finally pushed the last of it out.more>>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.more>>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!more>>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.more>>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.more>>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.more>>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.more>>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
A man is dead after a house explosion in Hill County early Wednesday morning.more>>
A man is dead after a house explosion in Hill County early Wednesday morning.more>>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.more>>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.more>>