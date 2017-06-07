Parents support NORD pool closure after lifeguard threat

A popular Desire neighborhood swimming pool re-opened today with extra staff, after a teenager's threat shut it down.

Residents breathed a sigh of relief as things returned to normal.

For as long as most can remember, the Sampson Pool in the Desire neighborhood, has been a cool oasis, against the summer heat.

"We didn't have much to do coming up so in the summer we thought this was a way to stay out of trouble...Sampson Pool," said one dad who identified himself as rapper, 'Tweezy Baby'.

But the pool was shut down for two days, after a group of swimmers were told to leave, for not following the ban on driving. A city spokeswoman says as they exited, 'They threatened to come back and harm the lifeguards'. It was a threat which the recreational department took seriously.

"They have to realize your accountable for anything you do, and if you do it, you have to pay the consequences," said a grandmother of a swimmer, who asked not to be identified.

Neighborhood parents were somewhat surprised.

"Most of the time everything goes good around here," said Bruce Nero, a neighbor of the pool.

But most believe the closure was appropriate.

"Yeah, if there's threatening involved, you see what's happening in the world, there are terror attacks everyday," said one dad.

New Orleans police have been seen near the pool the last couple of days, as their investigation continues, into a threat which a source says involved gun violence.

"The generation has changed completely, they think they give a threat with a gun, that's fine," said the grandmother.

After a two day closure, NORD re-opened the pool, and swimmers and parents are relieved.

"Oh yeah, I'm glad to see it back, hopefully they keep it open," said Nero.

"That was the best thing to do, it lets them know if you come here and threaten anybody we're going to shut it down," said the grandmother.

NORD appears to have come in with extra staff today, and the lifeguard who was threatened has been re-located.

"Yes, if there's a threat who knows that's going to happen in the end," said Baby.

Some parents would like to see more security.

"HANO should do more patrolling now and then," said one dad.

But others are confident, things will remain safe.

The kids, are just glad they've once again got a place to cool off.

We asked the NOPD for the results of their investigation into the threat against the lifeguard, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.