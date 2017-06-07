David: Dry stretch ahead

After a week of rain, we finally have a pattern change that will be drier weather and lower humidity.

Thursday through Saturday will feature wall to wall sunshine with low humidity. Overnight lows will be quite pleasant by June standards. Readings will be in the upper 60s to near 70 across the metro area but around 60 degrees north and west of the lake. A few places could flirt with a record low on Friday morning.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as Gulf moisture increases across the area. Next week will feature an early summer pattern of daily showers and storms with humidity making a likely permanent comeback.

