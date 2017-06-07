NOPD: Man possibly missing in Lake Pontchartrain - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Man possibly missing in Lake Pontchartrain

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
New Orleans police say a man reportedly fell off of a boat near the Seabrook Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5400 block of Lakeshore Dr.

Witnesses say that the man fell overboard and has not resurfaced.

