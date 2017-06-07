FOX 8 INVESTIGATES: City's cost to remove Confederate-era monuments

The armored truck employee who was ambushed and killed last Wednesday recently moved to New Orleans to experience its culture and music scene, according to a Loomis spokesman.more>>
The armored truck employee who was ambushed and killed last Wednesday recently moved to New Orleans to experience its culture and music scene, according to a Loomis spokesman.more>>
Nearly three weeks after the last Confederate-era monument was removed, the City still can't tell FOX 8 how much it spent to remove all four statues. But, we have uncovered some of the cost.more>>
Nearly three weeks after the last Confederate-era monument was removed, the City still can't tell FOX 8 how much it spent to remove all four statues. But, we have uncovered some of the cost.more>>
A crane collided with power lines on the West Bank leaving thousands without power.more>>
A crane collided with power lines on the West Bank leaving thousands without power.more>>
The New Orleans Fire Department says a man reportedly fell off of a boat near the Seabrook Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain on Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The New Orleans Fire Department says a man reportedly fell off of a boat near the Seabrook Bridge in Lake Pontchartrain on Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Rain is generally a good thing for farmers, but more than a foot in some locations in the last week there can be too much of a good thing.more>>
Rain is generally a good thing for farmers, but more than a foot in some locations in the last week there can be too much of a good thing.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>