Armored truck employee moved to New Orleans for music scene, died in its violent streets

The armored truck employee who was ambushed and killed last Wednesday recently moved to New Orleans to experience its culture and music scene, according to a Loomis spokesman.

"Jimmy joined our Loomis team five weeks ago," a Loomis spokesman who did not want to be identified said. "To see this kind of outpouring from people that barely knew him means a whole lot. Jimmy moved here from Iowa where he worked for Rochester Armor for two years. The reason Jimmy came to New Orleans was he was an avid guitar player and loved New Orleans and all the music they had to offer and was hoping to get back in a band."

Dozens in the armored truck industry gathered at the Campus Federal Credit Union on S. Galvez near Tulane Ave. Wednesday night to pay their respects to James "Jimmy" McBride, 33.

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners said McBride did not have a chance to even draw his weapon before he was shot and killed servicing an ATM.

McBride's partner with Loomis returned fire at the gunmen who escaped.

Since McBride's death, no one has been arrested nor have investigators named any suspects or given a description of them.

Many who work for other armored truck companies attended the vigil.

People who work in the industry say even though McBride was new to their ranks the killing has devastated them.

"We live in a city where everybody wants it. Money is power. Everybody wants that power...so it's real scary," armored truck employee Mygiel Wilson said.

"You don't expect it but you have to expect it because you have the weapon and they're armed as well and you have the money. You have what they want. It's a difficult job," armored truck employee Nicole Reed said.

The FBI is leading this investigation and is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest.

Investigators have still yet to reveal if any money was stolen from the Loomis truck, but the FBI has said stealing money was the gunmen's goal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's New Orleans field office at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.