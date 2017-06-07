Entergy: Crane hits power lines on West Bank; thousands without - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Entergy: Crane hits power lines on West Bank; thousands without power

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

A crane collided with power lines on the West Bank leaving thousands without power. The outage occurred Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. near the Harvey Canal. 

An Entergy spokesperson says that approximately 10,000 customers are without power. Crews are on scene and assessing the situation. The crews will make the repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

