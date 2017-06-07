Entergy: Power restored, Harvey Canal remains closed after crane hits power lines on West Bank

Entergy has restored power to thousands of customers knocked offline after the crane collided with power lines.

While power is restored, the Harvey Canal remains closed to shipping traffic south of the Lapalco Boulevard bridge while crews work to remove the crane from the lines.

Nearly 10,000 customers were initially without power when the accident happened Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m.

It is still unclear how the crane came into contact with the power lines. Crews say the crane is on a barge and may have broken loose.

Peters Road is closed between Lapalco to near the Boomtown Casino. Drivers are encouraged to make alternate plans if this stretch is part of a regular commute.

