Your Weather Authority: A sunny, pleasant Thursday is ahead

Thursday will feature the sun, sun, and more sun.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, near average for this time of year. But the low humidity will be a treat.

Expect pleasant wake-up temperatures with the upper 60s on the south shore and upper 50s and low 60s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain.

Friday and Saturday will be similar. Sunny and warm with humidity gradually increasing by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as Gulf moisture increases across the area.

Next week will feature an early summer pattern of afternoon showers and storms with humidity making a likely permanent comeback.

