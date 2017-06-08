NOPD: Man arrested in New Orleans East double-shooting

In a statement released ahead of his testimony, Comey said Trump did ask him for 'Loyalty."more>>
In a statement released ahead of his testimony, Comey said Trump did ask him for 'Loyalty."more>>
The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.more>>
The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.more>>
The product is being recalled due to "undeclared allergens" found in the product.more>>
The product is being recalled due to "undeclared allergens" found in the product.more>>
Thursday will feature the sun, sun, and more sun.more>>
Thursday will feature the sun, sun, and more sun.more>>
A crane collided with power lines on the West Bank leaving thousands without power.more>>
A crane collided with power lines on the West Bank leaving thousands without power.more>>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.more>>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.more>>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.more>>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.more>>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.more>>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.more>>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.more>>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.more>>