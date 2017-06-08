NOPD: Man arrested in New Orleans East double-shooting

New Orleans police have made an arrest in a New Orleans East double-shooting.

Glenn Morgan, 27, was arrested and booked Thursday morning on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and illegal use of a weapon.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.

According to initial police reports, a man was shot in the abdomen and a woman was shot in the ankle.

No further information is currently available.

