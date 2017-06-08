Two people shot Wednesday night in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Two people shot Wednesday night in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a Wednesday night double-shooting in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.

According to initial police reports, a man was shot in the abdomen and a woman was shot in the ankle.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly