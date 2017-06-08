WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a U.S. Senate committee

Former FBI Director James Comey, fired in May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign possible ties to Russia.

In a statement released ahead of his testimony, Comey said Trump did ask him for “Loyalty” and to “lift the cloud” of investigation from his administration.

Watch the testimony here.

