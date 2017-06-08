Winn-Dixie recalls breadcrumbs sold in five states

Winn-Dixie is issuing a voluntary recall of Winn-Dixie Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs.

The product is being recalled due to "undeclared allergens" found in the product.

This product was sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. They were also sold in Fresco y Más stores in Florida.

