More than a dozen taken to hospital after strong odor at Yenni Bldg.

East Bank Consolidated Fire Department officials and other personnel stand in front of the Joseph S. Yenni building in Elmwood Thursday (May 8) after officials evacuated three floors due to an unknown chemical smell. A Hazmat team later determined the sou

A cleaning crew spraying a commercial grade air freshener at the Yenni Building prompted the evacuation of three floors and sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, according to a Jefferson Parish spokesman.

Several people were transported to local hospitals to be checked out after at least one employee reported the chemical smell made them feel nauseated.

After receiving the complaint, officials made the decision to clear the fifth, sixth and seventh floors of the building around noon. They were concerned that someone was mixing chemicals.

The East Bank Consolidated Fire Department's Hazmat unit responded along with emergency medical personnel from East Jefferson General Hospital.

"The bathrooms were closed. It was a normal procedure. This was the normal thing around this time of day to get it clean. Apparently, it was just a little too strong for some people," spokesman Antwan Harris said.

The all clear was given around 12:20 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.