More than a dozen taken to hospital after strong odor at Yenni Bldg.

Our stretch of unusually low humidity for June will continue into the beginning of the weekend.more>>
Our stretch of unusually low humidity for June will continue into the beginning of the weekend.more>>
At least 11 people were transported to local hospitals to be checked out after at least one employee reported the chemical smell made them feel nauseated.more>>
At least 11 people were transported to local hospitals to be checked out after at least one employee reported the chemical smell made them feel nauseated.more>>
In a statement released ahead of his testimony, Comey said Trump did ask him for 'Loyalty."more>>
In a statement released ahead of his testimony, Comey said Trump did ask him for 'Loyalty."more>>
The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.more>>
The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road just after 7:30 p.m.more>>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.more>>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.more>>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.more>>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.more>>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.more>>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>
The mother was eight months pregnant when she was accidentally pinned under her van, so doctors performed an emergency C-section.more>>
The mother was eight months pregnant when she was accidentally pinned under her van, so doctors performed an emergency C-section.more>>