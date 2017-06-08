Police search for paintball assault suspects

New Orleans Police are looking for two juvenile boys they say shot paintballs in Algiers.

Officers say it happened yesterday at around 6:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Berkley Drive.

Surveillance video shows the two juveniles walking down the street holding their paintball guns.

One victim claims he was nearly hit by a paintball as he was putting his lawnmower away in his storage container. Police say the paintball missed the man but hit several items inside the container.

If you have any information about the incident or can help identify the juveniles, you're asked to call the NOPD's non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

