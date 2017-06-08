Police search for paintball assault suspects

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the public to discuss the conclusion of the 2017 regular session.more>>
When 13 people were shot over the weekend and Mayor Mitch Landrieu held a news conference to talk about it, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says he became UN-nerved.
New Orleans Police are looking for two juvenile boys they say shot paintballs in Algiers.
A pair of military veterans were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in front of their Leonidas neighborhood home.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
