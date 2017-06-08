David: Low humidity sticks around

Our stretch of unusually low humidity for June will continue into the beginning of the weekend. Expect pleasant wake-up temperatures on Friday with the upper 60s on the south shore and upper 50s and low 60s north and away from the Lake.

Friday and Saturday will be similar- sunny and warm with humidity staying low.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as Gulf moisture increases across the area. A surge of tropical moisture may make it a little extra stormy on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

By midweek, storms will mainly be spotty in nature with highs approaching 90 degrees.

