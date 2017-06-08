FFF: Why Odell Beckham, Jr. is making a great financial decision

Odell Beckham, Jr. is skipping OTA's, and it's the right move. . (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

In this edition of FFF I weigh in Odell Beckham, Jr. bailing on OTA's, and what to make of a saturated New Orleans restaurant scene.

FOOTBALL

The biggest non-story of the summer in the NFL is easily the practice habits of Odell Beckham, Jr. The former Newman Greenie and LSU Tiger skipped voluntary OTA's for the Giants, and the national media are "losing it" because of his absence.

These practices are "voluntary." He's not getting fined for missing these workouts. Beckham has played in the same offense his entire time in New York, I think he knows the playbook by now. If he gets injured in these organized team activities, it could cost the New Orleans native millions and millions of dollars.

That's the biggest reason he's missing OTA's, money. OBJ is still playing out his rookie contract, and he's simply outplaying that deal. He need to gets paid ASAP, and working out for free doesn't make business sense.

FÚTBOL

Imagine playing one game that is worth $220 million dollars to the winning team. That's what you get if you win the English Premier League playoff final. Broadcast earnings, future prize money, and ticket sales get clubs to that massive figure.

Huddersfield Town won on penalty kicks (4-3) to get that massive paycheck this year. It's the first time the Terriers will play in the English Premier League.

If you want to become a Terrier fan, there's an American connection. The manager, David Wagner, played for the U.S. Men's National Team. He was born in Germany, but played for the Stars and Stripes because his father is an American. The new EPL season starts in early August.

FOOD

There's been a mass exodus of restaurants in the Crescent City this past month that includes Oxalis, Primitivo, Matt and Naddie's, Irish House, La Casita, and Noodle and Pie.

The main reason for these closings, the market is saturated with too many restaurants. The New Orleans market has doubled with the amount of restaurants since Katrina, but our population dropped after the 2005 hurricane. With the influx of new options in the city, some eateries have to go.

Another reason for closings is the quality of newcomers to the scene. Maypop, Station 6, Turkey and the Wolf, Part and Parcel, and Kenton's are some of the new spots getting a huge following with quality dishes. Customers expect fantastic meals and great atmosphere with every visit, these places I've named do just that. If restaurants don't check all these boxes, unfortunately they could be next.

