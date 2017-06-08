Saints monitoring London safety in preparation for trip - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints monitoring London safety in preparation for trip

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Image Source: FOX 8 Image
(WVUE) -

For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.

In lieu of last week's attack in London, coach Sean Payton revealed the team's monitoring process.

“Clearly, it is something that everyone has paid attention to. Any type of event over there, I am sure has to be met and prepared with the utmost security in mind. I know that our security people here have been in touch with the league about the protocol for that week leading up to the game and the game itself. Those are all challenges when you have a big event.”

The October 1 meeting with the Miami Dolphins will kick off at 8:30 a.m. locally. The Saints' travel plans have yet to be announced but they did practice in London during the week leading up to 2008's victory against the Chargers.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Penguins crush Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup

    Penguins crush Predators 6-0 to take 3-2 lead in Stanley Cup

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-09 03:12:03 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday.

    The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.

    more>>

    The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.

    more>>

  • Saints monitoring London safety in preparation for trip

    Source: FOX 8 ImageSource: FOX 8 Image

    For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England. 

    more>>

    For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England. 

    more>>

  • Nick Fairley awaiting third medical opinion on heart condition

    Nick Fairley awaiting third medical opinion on heart condition

    Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    With a rare June breeze blowing, the Saints concluded their final OTA on Thursday. But the day’s biggest story came from someone not in attendance. 

    more>>

    With a rare June breeze blowing, the Saints concluded their final OTA on Thursday. But the day’s biggest story came from someone not in attendance. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly