Saints monitoring London safety in preparation for trip

For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.

In lieu of last week's attack in London, coach Sean Payton revealed the team's monitoring process.

“Clearly, it is something that everyone has paid attention to. Any type of event over there, I am sure has to be met and prepared with the utmost security in mind. I know that our security people here have been in touch with the league about the protocol for that week leading up to the game and the game itself. Those are all challenges when you have a big event.”

The October 1 meeting with the Miami Dolphins will kick off at 8:30 a.m. locally. The Saints' travel plans have yet to be announced but they did practice in London during the week leading up to 2008's victory against the Chargers.

