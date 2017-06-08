STPSO releases update on investigation into dragging death of dog

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of dragging his dog to death and leaving it at as gas station has been charged with simple cruelty to animals.

Deputies say 50-year-old Willis Brailey turned himself into authorities.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that the death of the dog was accidental and not intentional.

Investigators say Brailey gave his side of the story which was different from the allegations that were made against him on social media.

Brailey told investigators that he took his two dogs for a ride in the back of his truck and put both of them on a leash inside of the bed of the truck. At some point during the ride, unbeknownst to Brailey, one of the dogs jumped out of the bed of the truck while he was driving down Highway 190 in Slidell.

Several people eventually flagged down Brailey alerting him about the dog. He then pulled into a nearby gas station where he discovered that his dog had died.

Brailey told deputies that while he was at the gas station, a person approached him angrily accusing him of murdering the dog. When the situation became too intense, he was forced to leave the gas station and leave the dog behind.

Investigators say that Brailey told them that he immediately called Slidell Animal Control so they could pick up the dog. Because it was a Sunday, Slidell Animal Control was closed so Brailey left a message with his name and phone number.

When deputies asked Brailey why he didn’t pick up the dog himself, he told them that he physically unable to do so and that is why he contacted Slidell Animal Control.

Deputies say that through their investigation they were able to confirm Brailey’s story with multiple witnesses. They also say that contrary to what was posted on social media about the incident, there were no other passengers inside of the truck at the time of the incident.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the dog’s body has been sent to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy to confirm the cause of death. Once the results are released, they will conclude their investigation.

