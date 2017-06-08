After Further Review: WR's shine on final day of Saints OTA's

With a pleasant breeze in the air, the Saints concluded OTA’s Thursday. The work placed a heavy emphasis on third down and two-minute drill which made for a fast-paced workout.

Welcome Back



For the first time this offseason, we saw Willie Snead and Mark Ingram in full participation. Both got the ball often. Drew Brees hit Ingram

on a beautiful swing pass where Brees d ropped it in over the defense, and Ingram was able to turn the corner for a big gain. He also had a touchdown run during red zone.

Snead was a frequent target of Brees. I counted five receptions for him.



Play of the Day



Drew Brees and Michael Thomas have clearly worked on their chemistry. The pair connected on two touchdown passes. The first came during red

zone when Brees pinpointed a spectacular back shoulder fade to Thomas. P.J. Williams was in great coverage; the throw was just better. Thomas did an exceptional job of adjusting his body and high-pointing the ball.

The other came during two-minute drill when Brees hit Thomas on what looked like a straight go-route for a 40-yard touchdown. Ken Crawley was in coverage on that play.

Notable Absences

Max Unger

Josh Hill

Danell Ellerbe

Adrian Peterson

Senio Kelemete

Personnel Notes

A.J. Klein and Craig Robertson were the first team linebackers Thursday. The Saints implanted some different packages on defense. They went to a 3-3-5 look during two-minute. When they did, Alex Anzalone was the extra linebacker. Josh LeRibeus worked with the first team once again at center. Bryce Harris split time with Terron Armstead at left tackle. Khalif Barnes split time with Zach Strief at right tackle.

Other Observations

Wil Lutz was six for eight on field goals with a long of 54 yards. Brandon Coleman had a good practice. He beat first round pick Marston Lattimore for a touchdown.

