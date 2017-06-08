NOPD investigating shooting involving multiple victims on Frankl - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD investigating shooting involving multiple victims on Franklin Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue. 

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Franklin Ave. 

Police have confirmed that there are multiple victims. According to witnesses at the scene, a child was among those injured in the shooting.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

