Six people, including a young boy, injured in shooting on Franklin Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue.more>>
After a seasonably cool start, Friday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies and low humidity.more>>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.more>>
In the last week, New Orleans Police have arrested 10 juveniles for violent crimes. On Thursday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison asked parents to step up when dealing with children. But others who work with at-risk youth say the arrests show the glaring need to get children off the street and into programs.more>>
For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.more>>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.more>>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.more>>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.more>>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.more>>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.more>>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.more>>
