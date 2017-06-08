Six people, including a young boy, injured in shooting on Franklin Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue that left six people injured.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood.

According to New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison, investigators believe a family was sitting on the front porch of their home when multiple people opened fire on them.

Six people were injured in the shooting. Five of the victims are listed in stable condition at a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition and was reported to be in surgery overnight.

A four-year-old boy was among the victims injured in the shooting, according to another shooting victims.

The victim was leaving on his bike to go to the store when he was shot.

He says his wife, her son, her niece, a family friend, and her four-year-old son were all shot.

Police say the gunfire came from more than one person, but it remains unclear how many people were shooting.

The victim said his stepson remains in critical condition in the hospital after surgery last night.

Harrison said he suffered a grazed wound to the head and is expected to recover.

Police say it remains unclear how many shooters were involved.

“It really happened so fast, we had a chance to visit with them to give them some comfort, but our detectives are in there right now interviewing them about the facts and circumstances,” Harrison said. “We don't have any information. That’s why it’s so critical that we get anybody who knows or heard or seen anything about what happened. We know it’s more than one person.”

Police do not have a description of the vehicle driven by the shooters or a description of clothing worn during the assault.

Harrison said it is important for anyone with information on the incident to share what they know with investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation.

