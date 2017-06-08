Six people injured in shooting on Franklin Ave.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue that left six people injured.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of Franklin Ave.

According to Police Chief Michael Harrison, they believe a family was sitting on the front porch of their home when multiple people opened fire on them.

Six people were injured in the shooting. Five of the victims are listed in stable condition at a local hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.

A 6-year-old boy was among the victims injured in the shooting. Chief Harrison says he suffered a grazed wound to the head and is expected to recover.

The shooting remains under investigation.

