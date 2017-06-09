Chief Harrison asks parents to step up after recent juvenile arrests

In the last week, New Orleans Police have arrested 10 juveniles for violent crimes. On Thursday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison asked parents to step up when dealing with children. But others who work with at-risk youth say the arrests show the glaring need to get children off the street and into programs.more>>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue.more>>
For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.more>>
With a rare June breeze blowing, the Saints concluded their final OTA on Thursday. But the day’s biggest story came from someone not in attendance.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.more>>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.more>>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.more>>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.more>>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.more>>
