Your Weather Authority: A pleasant Friday, more humidity coming

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
After a seasonably cool start, Friday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s with slightly more humidity. There will still be plenty of sunshine and no threat of rain.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return as Gulf moisture increases across the area. A surge of tropical moisture may make conditions a little more stormy on Monday and possibly Tuesday.

By midweek storms will mainly be spotty in nature with highs approaching 90 degrees.

