Your Weather Authority: A pleasant Friday, more humidity coming

After a seasonably cool start, Friday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies and low humidity.more>>
After a seasonably cool start, Friday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies and low humidity.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Franklin Avenue.more>>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.more>>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.more>>
In the last week, New Orleans Police have arrested 10 juveniles for violent crimes. On Thursday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison asked parents to step up when dealing with children. But others who work with at-risk youth say the arrests show the glaring need to get children off the street and into programs.more>>
In the last week, New Orleans Police have arrested 10 juveniles for violent crimes. On Thursday, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison asked parents to step up when dealing with children. But others who work with at-risk youth say the arrests show the glaring need to get children off the street and into programs.more>>
For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.more>>
For the second time in franchise history, the Saints will play a game in London. But unlike their 2008 trip, this fall's trip across the Atlantic Ocean will be on the heels of two major terror attacks in England.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.more>>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.more>>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.more>>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.more>>