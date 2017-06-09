Man found shot to death in cemetery on Canal Boulevard - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man found shot to death in cemetery on Canal Boulevard

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A man was found shot to death in a cemetery Friday morning.

The man was found lying on a bench inside Greenwood Cemetery in the 5200 block of Canal Boulevard.

The man was found in a grassy area of the cemetery with gunshot wounds to his body.

