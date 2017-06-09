Bicyclist killed in Lacombe after collision with car

A bicyclist was killed after failing to stop at an intersection and colliding with an oncoming car, according to Louisiana State Police.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the intersection of North Tranquility Road and U.S. 190 in Lacombe.

Authorities are not identifying the cyclist until the family is notified.

The cyclist was riding a bicycle southbound on North Tranquility Road. Approaching the intersection of U.S. 190, the cyclist failed to stop at the stop sign.

Crossing into the eastbound lane of U.S. 190 the cyclist was struck by a 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by 60-year-old Pamela A. Mcginity of Lacombe.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe injuries.

The cyclist was airlifted to University Hospital and later died from the injuries.

Mcginity was properly restrained and was uninjured in the crash.

Police do not suspect alcohol or drug use by Mcginity.

Police took blood samples which will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

