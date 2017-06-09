NOPD appeals for help to solve violent crimes in sixth district

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison asks the public to step forward if they can help solve violent crime cases. (FOX 8)

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for witness cooperation in solving crimes around the city, and particularly in the sixth district.

That district has seen several violent crime incidents over the past several weeks, including an 11-year-old shot near Freret St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Police officers are asking the community to “step up” to help solve these violent crimes.

Leaders in the department say shootings and homicides are down in the area, and gun arrests are up.

Within the last 10 days, detectives worked diligently to arrests a suspect attached to nine armed robberies in the Garden District, Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

He wanted to make a “personal and professional appeal” for public help to ensure police could produce evidence to state or federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.