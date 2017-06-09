VIDEO: Persons of interest sought in homicide

The NOPD released this surveillance video of "persons of interest" in a recent shooting on Ulloa St. (FOX 8)

New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating persons of interest and a vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 3700 block of Ulloa Street on June 3.

At about 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, the officers were alerted to several victims suffering from gunshot wounds - one victim on Tulane Avenue, one victim on Telemachus Street and two victims on Banks Street.

NOPD homicide detectives are looking to identify and speak with the subjects seen on surveillance video exiting and later entering a light-colored four-door SUV near the location where the incident occurred. These individuals are not considered suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or the vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

