David: Storms return this weekend

Clouds and moisture are gradually returning to Southeast Louisiana. That means the brief humidity break we have enjoyed is ending. Saturday should be a dry to mostly dry day with the main noticeable change being increased humidity.

A tropical moisture surge arrives on Sunday with a return of showers and storms. The storms stick around on Monday as well.

By midweek the coverage of storms will slowly decrease and by the end of next week it will be mostly just hot and humid.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.