Monuments cost more than $2.1 million to take down, city said

The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.

The city paid $1,037,386.06, while private donations totaled $1,065,000.00.

The NOPD had more than 3,000 hours of overtime while workers removed the four monuments, and more than 7,000 regular paid hours.

Officials also paid EMS, as well as a third-party Homeland Security consulting firm called the Trident Group. They were brought in to do threat assessment and covert operations after the city started to get threats.

"This is the cost of dealing with racial extremists is that we had to spend some money on Homeland Security consulting from a part of the budget that otherwise would have gone to some other type of consulting," Deputy Mayor of External Affairs Ryan Berni said.

City leaders said that no city workers were used to remove the monuments, just for security and support.

