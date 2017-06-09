Monuments cost more than $2.1 million to take down, city said

One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.more>>
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.more>>
Federal investigators have a man in custody they say lied to authorities about a shooting that left a man dead in an armored car robbery.more>>
Clouds and moisture are gradually returning to Southeast Louisiana. That means the brief humidity break we have enjoyed is ending.more>>
New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating persons of interest and a vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 3700 block of Ulloa Street on June 3.more>>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.more>>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.more>>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.more>>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.more>>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.more>>
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.more>>
