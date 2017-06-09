WATCH VIDEO: Cameras catch Causeway accidents

One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.more>>
Two accidents on the Causeway Bridge last month show the dangers of following too closely and distracted driving.more>>
A day later has not lessened the frustrations some state House members feel over not having passed an operating budget to keep state government operating in the new fiscal year.more>>
A landmark agreement between the city, Port of New Orleans and Public Belt Railroad, to provide residents and visitors with more riverfront access, passes its first hurdle.more>>
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.more>>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.more>>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.more>>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.more>>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.more>>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.more>>
The dog has been receiving ongoing care and rehabilitation and is making remarkable progress.more>>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.more>>
