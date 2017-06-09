Total cost to remove Confederate-era statues

We now know how much it cost the City and private donors to remove the Confederate-era monuments.more>>
An employee in Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni's administration is accused of not cooperating with a parish Office of Inspector General's investigation, but the administration argues the OIG is encouraging employees to deceive supervisors.more>>
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.more>>
Two accidents on the Causeway Bridge last month show the dangers of following too closely and distracted driving.more>>
A day later has not lessened the frustrations some state House members feel over not having passed an operating budget to keep state government operating in the new fiscal year.more>>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.more>>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.more>>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.more>>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.more>>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.more>>
Cincinnati Police are looking into a video that shows a group of people brawling inside a local grocery store.more>>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.more>>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.more>>
