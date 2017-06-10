Woman found stabbed to death in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Central City Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white female lying under the US-90 B overpass unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently working to identify a suspect and a motive in the case.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending an autopsy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death once the autopsy is complete and her immediate family is notified.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Daniel Hiatt at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

