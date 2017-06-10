Woman found stabbed to death under Pontchartrain Expressway, suspect arrested

The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white female lying under the Pontchartrain Expressway unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives developed 49-year-old Jules Williams as a suspect. Williams was later located and arrested.

Williams has been booked into Central Lockup and charged with second degree murder.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending an autopsy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and the official cause of death once the autopsy is complete and her immediate family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Daniel Hiatt at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.