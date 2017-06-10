One suspect arrested, another sought in New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have arrested one suspect and are trying to locate another in an attempted murder case in New Orleans East.

Police say they are searching for 41-year-old Adonis “Shaddy” Dudley.

Dudley is accused of shooting a man multiple times at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street on May 19.

Investigators believe Dudley’s brother, 31-year-old Donald Dudley, showed up to the scene in a white Ford Mustang with a blue hood to bring a firearm to Adonis. Adonis then allegedly shot the victim three times before the victim could flee the scene and drive himself to a hospital.

Police say Adonis then returned the firearm to Donald and then fled the scene in his black Dodge Caliber hatchback with severe damage to the front and passenger side doors. Donald fled the scene in his vehicle also.

Donald Dudley was later arrested on June 5 and charged with principal to attempted second degree murder.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Adonis Dudley. When arrested, he will be charged with attempted second degree murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask that if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Adonis “Shaddy” Dudley, they are asked to contact Seventh District Detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

