NOPD searching for elderly man reported missing from Lower 9th Ward

New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Police are searching for 81-year-old Morris Mayfield Sr.

Mayfield was reported missing from the 2800 block of Tennessee Street on June 9.

According to the woman who reported him missing, she last saw him around 6 a.m. Friday. Her mother says she last saw Mayfield Friday around 8 a.m.

Mayfield is known to wander in the neighborhood but a neighbor usually brings him back home.

Mayfield was last seen wearing blue work pants, a white t-shirt, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Mayfield’s whereabouts are asked to contact Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.